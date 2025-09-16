WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Hours after Rubio’s visit to Israel, relentless bombing rocked Gaza City, flattening homes and trapping residents under rubble as screams echoed.
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Palestinians flee intensified Israeli strikes in northern Gaza, heading south via Al-Rashid Street, September 15, 2025. / AA
September 16, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says on Tuesday that Hamas had only days to accept a ceasefire deal, as Israel bombarded Gaza City.

"The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks to go," Rubio told reporters as he flew out of Israel for mediator Qatar.

Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City after Rubio backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new offensive.

Rubio showed no daylight between himself and Netanyahu on a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, saying Israel could "count on our unwavering support" for its military push in the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Rubio's trip to Middle Eeast came despite US President Donald Trump chiding Israel a week earlier for carrying out air strikes on Qatar.

RelatedTRT World - Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem

‘Gaza is burning'

Hours later, witnesses said there is "heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City" which levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble. "We can hear their screams," said 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal.

Israel’s defence minister said Tuesday that “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz’s remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City

Urgent defence meeting

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders called Monday for an urgent meeting of the Joint Defense Council to be preceded by a session of the Military Committee to assess the situation following Israel’s aggression against Qatar.

During an extraordinary GCC summit in the Qatari capital Doha, held on the sidelines of an emergency Arab-Islamic summit, they stressed that “the continuation of these aggressive policies undermines efforts to achieve peace and the future of existing understandings and agreements with Israel, due to the serious repercussions this carries for the stability of the entire region.”

This came in the final statement of the extraordinary session of the GCC Supreme Council on the Israeli attack against Qatar held in Doha in parallel with the Arab-Islamic summit.

According to the statement, the leaders instructed the GCC Joint Defence Council to convene an urgent meeting in Doha, preceded by a session of the Higher Military Committee.

It explained that the Joint Defence Council meeting aims to “assess the defence posture of the member states and the sources of threat in light of the Israeli aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar and to direct the Unified Military Command to take the necessary executive measures to activate joint defence mechanisms and Gulf deterrence capabilities.”

RelatedTRT World - 'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit

Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy