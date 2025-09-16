US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says on Tuesday that Hamas had only days to accept a ceasefire deal, as Israel bombarded Gaza City.

"The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks to go," Rubio told reporters as he flew out of Israel for mediator Qatar.

Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City after Rubio backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new offensive.

Rubio showed no daylight between himself and Netanyahu on a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, saying Israel could "count on our unwavering support" for its military push in the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Rubio's trip to Middle Eeast came despite US President Donald Trump chiding Israel a week earlier for carrying out air strikes on Qatar.

‘Gaza is burning'

Hours later, witnesses said there is "heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City" which levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble. "We can hear their screams," said 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal.

Israel’s defence minister said Tuesday that “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz’s remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.