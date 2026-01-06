Somalia has condemned Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s “unauthorised incursion” into Somaliland, calling on Tel Aviv to “immediately cease” all actions undermining Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Saar’s visit represents an "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of a sovereign UN member, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Somalia said such actions violate the UN Charter, the African Union Constitutive Act, and established norms of international relations, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

It said Somaliland is an “integral and inseparable part” of Somalia.

Mogadishu said any official presence, contact, or engagement on its territory without the federal government’s explicit consent is illegal, null, and carries no legal effect.

The ministry urged the UN, African Union, League of Arab States, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and other international partners to reaffirm their support for Somalia’s sovereignty and internationally recognised borders “in clear and unequivocal terms.”