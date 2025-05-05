The UN Security Council has held a closed-door meeting called by Pakistan — currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Council — which is locked in a war-like tension with India following a deadly Kashmir attack and New Delhi’s suspension of key water treaty with Islamabad.

Pakistan's envoy to the UN, Asim Iftikhar, told media late on Monday that his country’s objectives were "largely served and achieved."

"Several [council] members recognised the imperative of peacefully resolving all issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," Iftikhar said.

"There was also a clear sense that regional stability cannot be sustained through unilateralism, it requires principled diplomacy, engagement and adherence to international law."

India has yet to respond to the UNSC meeting.

'Water is life not a weapon'

Tensions flared in the wake of the April 22 murder of 26 people, most of them Indian Hindu tourists, in the town of Pahalgam in India-administered Kashmir, which India blames on Pakistan, without providing any evidence.

Islamabad denies the accusation and demands a neutral probe.

India has vowed to block "every drop of water" flowing down to lower riparian Pakistan by suspending 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Islamabad, which says stopping water to millions of its people constitutes "an act of war", has put its military on high alert, especially after Cabinet Minister Attaullah Tarar cited intelligence indicating that India could impose war anytime soon.

Pakistan said it has filed a complaint at UNSC over India's suspension of IWT.