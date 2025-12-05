Belgium is conducting 19 criminal investigations into suspected Syrian war criminals living in the country, a year after the collapse of Bashar al Assad’s regime, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said on Thursday, according to Belga News Agency.

The figures were released as part of the Damascus Dossier, a cross-border investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) with contributions from Belgian outlets De Tijd, Le Soir, and Knack.

The project analysed more than 134,000 leaked documents from Syrian intelligence services, exposing widespread, systematic torture under Assad’s rule.

Possible Belgian connection

The leak also suggests a possible Belgian connection, with inquiries within the Syrian diaspora indicating that regime supporters and individuals implicated in atrocities may now be residing in Belgium.