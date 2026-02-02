WORLD
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Peter Mandelson was sacked as ambassador in September 2025 due to his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
In September last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed Mandelson from his role as ambassador to the US. / Reuters
February 2, 2026

Former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party following new revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter to the general secretary of the Labour Party, Hollie Ridley, Lord Mandelson said he does not want to "cause further embarrassment" by his links to Epstein, according to the BBC.

In September last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed Mandelson from his role as ambassador to the US due to Epstein links.

His resignation on Sunday from the party comes after the latest release of files by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

The documents suggest that Epstein made three separate payments of $25,000 each, totalling $75,000, to accounts linked to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004.

In his letter, Mandelson said, "I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and I feel regretful and sorry about this."

"Allegations, which I believe to be false, that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.

"While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party, and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party," he added.

The development came amid mounting pressure from UK politicians calling for the removal from the House of Lords of Mandelson, who is currently "on leave of absence".

In addition, images of Mandelson were released in the latest tranche of the Epstein files. In some images, he is standing next to a woman whose face is redacted.

