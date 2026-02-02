Former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party following new revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter to the general secretary of the Labour Party, Hollie Ridley, Lord Mandelson said he does not want to "cause further embarrassment" by his links to Epstein, according to the BBC.

In September last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed Mandelson from his role as ambassador to the US due to Epstein links.

His resignation on Sunday from the party comes after the latest release of files by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

The documents suggest that Epstein made three separate payments of $25,000 each, totalling $75,000, to accounts linked to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004.

In his letter, Mandelson said, "I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and I feel regretful and sorry about this."