Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said there is a “broad agreement” among Arab and Muslim leaders on US President Donald Trump’s plan for a Gaza ceasefire.

The king made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with former prime ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, where he discussed regional developments and the outcome of his visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

According to a royal court statement, Abdullah described his visit to New York as “productive,” stressing that Jordan is “fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and security.”

Jordan “is working in coordination with Arab and active partners on the details of a comprehensive plan for Gaza presented by US President Donald Trump last week during a multilateral meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders.”

He said many details of the plan “are in line with what has been agreed upon.”