WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
King Abdullah says that many details of Trump’s plan are in line with what has been agreed upon.
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
‘Broad agreement’ among Arab, Muslim leaders on Trump’s plan for Gaza ceasefire: Jordan’s king / AP
September 28, 2025

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said there is a “broad agreement” among Arab and Muslim leaders on US President Donald Trump’s plan for a Gaza ceasefire.

The king made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with former prime ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, where he discussed regional developments and the outcome of his visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

According to a royal court statement, Abdullah described his visit to New York as “productive,” stressing that Jordan is “fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and security.”

Jordan “is working in coordination with Arab and active partners on the details of a comprehensive plan for Gaza presented by US President Donald Trump last week during a multilateral meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders.”

He said many details of the plan “are in line with what has been agreed upon.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'

Trump’s 21-point peace plan

On September 25, Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to Muslim leaders, which calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, governance of Gaza without Hamas, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, according to some media reports.

Arab leaders endorsed large portions but sought additions, including guarantees against the occupied West Bank’s annexation, maintaining Jerusalem’s status quo, increased humanitarian aid, and addressing illegal Israeli settlements, regional diplomats told CNN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian