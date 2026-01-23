Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with his counterparts from Balkan countries in Istanbul, the foreign ministry has said.

The meetings with Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz and Albanian Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropali took place on the sidelines of the second Balkan Peace Platform meeting on Friday.

He also met his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric, North Macedonian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Timco Mucunski and Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign ministry said on X that Konakovic expressed appreciation for Fidan’s role in launching the Balkan Peace Platform and discussed global and regional developments, with a particular focus on the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Bosnian side stressed the meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, regional stability and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU path, while Konakovic also invited Fidan to visit the country.

Kosovar Foreign Minister Gervalla-Schwarz said on Instagram that the talks focused on Kosovo’s strategic orientation toward EU and NATO integration, as well as cooperation on security, regional stability and good neighbourly relations.