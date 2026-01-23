TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Talks were held on the sidelines of the second Balkan Peace Platform meeting.
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul / AA
January 23, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with his counterparts from Balkan countries in Istanbul, the foreign ministry has said.

The meetings with Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz and Albanian Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropali took place on the sidelines of the second Balkan Peace Platform meeting on Friday.

He also met his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric, North Macedonian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Timco Mucunski and Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign ministry said on X that Konakovic expressed appreciation for Fidan’s role in launching the Balkan Peace Platform and discussed global and regional developments, with a particular focus on the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

RelatedTRT World - How Türkiye is taking the lead in ensuring peace and stability in the Balkans

The Bosnian side stressed the meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, regional stability and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU path, while Konakovic also invited Fidan to visit the country.

Kosovar Foreign Minister Gervalla-Schwarz said on Instagram that the talks focused on Kosovo’s strategic orientation toward EU and NATO integration, as well as cooperation on security, regional stability and good neighbourly relations.

RECOMMENDED

She also thanked Türkiye for its continued support and underlined Ankara’s role in promoting dialogue, peace and stability in the Balkans.

Mucunski said on behalf of North Macedonia that the discussions with his Turkish counterpart covered bilateral relations, economic cooperation and investment opportunities, while reaffirming the two countries’ NATO alliance and commitment to regional initiatives.

Albania’s Spiropali said the meeting addressed the growing strategic partnership between Albania and Türkiye, noting plans to convene a third high-level intersectoral cooperation council later this year.

She also highlighted upcoming NATO summits in Ankara and Tirana as opportunities to further deepen cooperation between the two allies.

The Serbian foreign minister further said his talks with Fidan focused on bilateral political dialogue, key agenda items, as well as regional and global issues.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish FM meets with Balkan counterparts in Istanbul
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43