WAR ON GAZA
Heavy rains flood thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Heavy rainfall began in Gaza before dawn, submerging thousands of tents in several areas across the enclave.
Palestinians struggle with flooding after heavy rain hits the Abu Marhil Camp in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza / AA
December 10, 2025

Heavy rains flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza on Wednesday, witnesses said.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the water level exceeded 40 centimetres inside some tents.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal warned in a video statement of an “imminent humanitarian disaster” resulting from the current bad weather conditions.

According to forecasts, rains are expected to continue in Gaza until Friday.

Basal said that aid entering Gaza still falls far short of the needs of the territory’s 2.4 million residents facing a severe humanitarian crisis, calling for immediate international action.

On Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office warned that a polar low-pressure system would affect the enclave starting on Wednesday and lasting until Friday evening, threatening hundreds of thousands of displaced families.

According to prior data from the media office, Gaza needs around 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet the most basic shelter needs of Palestinians after Israel destroyed infrastructure over two years of war.

The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstructing Gaza at about $70 billion as a result of the genocidal Israeli war, which has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000. A ceasefire deal came into effect on October 10.

SOURCE:AA
