Basal said that aid entering Gaza still falls far short of the needs of the territory’s 2.4 million residents facing a severe humanitarian crisis, calling for immediate international action.

On Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office warned that a polar low-pressure system would affect the enclave starting on Wednesday and lasting until Friday evening, threatening hundreds of thousands of displaced families.

According to prior data from the media office, Gaza needs around 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet the most basic shelter needs of Palestinians after Israel destroyed infrastructure over two years of war.

The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstructing Gaza at about $70 billion as a result of the genocidal Israeli war, which has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000. A ceasefire deal came into effect on October 10.