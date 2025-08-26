WAR ON GAZA
Israeli protesters call for hostage deal ahead of cabinet meeting
Demonstrators blocked roads in Tel Aviv, where they waved Israeli flags and held up pictures of the hostages.
The cabinet approved in early August a plan to occupy Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages. / AFP
August 26, 2025

Protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages being held there took to the streets in Israel on Tuesday morning ahead of a security cabinet meeting scheduled for the evening.

Demonstrators blocked roads in Tel Aviv, where they waved Israeli flags and held up pictures of the hostages, according to journalists on the ground.

Israeli media reported others rallying near a US embassy branch in the city, as well as outside the houses of various ministers across the country.

"Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu prioritises the destruction of Hamas over releasing the hostages," said Ruby Chen, whose son was held in Gaza in October 2023.

"He believes it is OK and it is a valid alternative to sacrifice 50 hostages for political needs," he added, addressing one of the gatherings on Tuesday.

The agenda of the security cabinet meeting has not been officially disclosed, but local reports suggest it could be to discuss renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The cabinet approved in early August a plan to occupy Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages and a new wave of protests that has seen tens of thousands take to the streets.

Netanyahu last week ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, while also doubling down on the plans for a new offensive to occupy Gaza's largest city.

That came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Journalists killed

Israel has been under mounting pressure both at home and abroad to wrap up its attacks in Gaza, where its brutal war has created a humanitarian crisis and devastated much of the territory.

On Monday, Israeli strikes hit a Gaza hospital, killing at least 21 people, including five journalists.

The United Nations, NGOs and world powers, including staunch Israeli allies all expressed shock at the attack.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza has been one of the deadliest for journalists, with around 246 media workers killed over the course of the nearly two-year Israeli assault, according to press watchdogs.

