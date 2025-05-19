US President Donald Trump set the cat among the pigeons recently when he put forward a radical proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that Kiev recognise Moscow’s annexation of Crimea .

Trump’s proposal comes amid renewed efforts – including the recent Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine – to end the more than three-year-long war, the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

However, there are fundamental flaws in the US president’s proposal.

Any legitimisation of Russia’s annexation of Crimea would not only undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity but also deal a severe blow to one of the fundamental principles of international law: the inadmissibility of changing borders by force, which might even affect other parts of the world, such as Gaza.

The Crimea issue is not merely a territorial dispute, but a matter of historical justice, human rights, and regional stability. The future of Crimea should not be shaped solely by great powers, but by the will of its native peoples, especially the Crimean Tatars .

True and sustainable peace can only be achieved in a setting where historical facts are acknowledged, and all communities are equally represented.

Crimea: From khanate to assimilation

Although there are differing views on the meaning of the word ‘Crimea’, there is no dispute that it derives from Turkish. The Crimean Tatars descend from the Kipchak branch of the Turkic peoples.

Their roots in Crimea trace back to the 13th century, to Genghis Khan’s Mongol Empire.

With the establishment of the Crimean Khanate in the 15th century, Crimea gained political identity and, by the 16th century, came under the suzerainty of the Ottoman Empire, becoming an important centre of the Turkic-Islamic civilisation.

However, after the Treaty of Küçük Kaynarca in 1774, Russia openly revealed its ambitions over Crimea and annexed the region in 1783.

This historical turning point marked the beginning of great tragedies for the Crimean Tatars. In the following years, mass migrations, deportations, and policies of cultural assimilation drastically altered the region's demographics and socio-political structure.

One of the most tragic events was the mass deportation carried out in 1944 on the orders of Soviet leader Stalin. Hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly sent to Central Asia, and thousands died en route.

While Crimean Tatars made up nearly 90 percent of the peninsula’s population in the 18th century, this ratio has dropped to around 10 percent today, the result of historical injustice and demographic engineering.

Related TRT Global - US open to recognising Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal — reports

Power struggle in the Black Sea

Located on the northern shores of the Black Sea, Crimea holds a geopolitically critical position.

The naval base in Sevastopol is a vital hub for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Crimea, which was transferred to Ukraine during the Soviet era by Khrushchev, was internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory after the independence of Ukraine in 1991 and again acknowledged its sovereignty in the existing borders under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum by Russia.

However, in 2014, the region was invaded by so-called “little green men”, unmarked Russian soldiers, and a controversial referendum was held, which the international community did not recognise.