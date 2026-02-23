France on Monday moved to block US envoy Charles Kushner from having access to government ministers, after he failed to show up to explain comments about a killed far-right activist.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot summoned Kushner after the US embassy in Paris on Sunday reposted comments by the Trump administration in Washington about Quentin Deranque.

Deranque, 23, died from head injuries following clashes between radical-left and far-right supporters on the sidelines of a February 12 protest against a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party in Lyon.

Barrot on Sunday denounced any attempts to exploit the killing "for political ends" and summoned Kushner for a meeting at 7:00 pm local time (1800 GMT) on Monday.

But a diplomatic source told AFP that the ambassador - whose son, Jared, is married to President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka - sent a senior official from the embassy in his place, citing personal commitments.