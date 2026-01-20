WORLD
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
“Greenland. US TERRITORY EST. 2026,” reads a post by the US president, who says talks on his bid to seize the island would take place in Davos, despite firm opposition.
President Donald Trump silences his mobile phone in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 23 2025, in Washington. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted an AI-generated image of himself holding an American flag next to a sign that read "Greenland - US territory est. 2026," flanked by his Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a separate post, Trump, who is due in Davos on Wednesday also said that he had agreed to a meeting of "various parties" at the gathering of global elites about his bid to seize Greenland.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump posted on his platform.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!"

Trump also wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had a "very good telephone call" on Greenland with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The US president posted a screenshot he claimed showed a message from Rutte saying he was "committed to finding a way forward on Greenland."

Trump said he did not think European leaders would "push back too much" on his attempt to seize the territory, telling reporters on Monday: "They can't protect it."

The US president has said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security reasons and to deter rivals in the Arctic. He has also threatened tariffs on European allies who oppose US control of Greenland and have sent a small number of troops to the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory. The proposal and tariff threat have met a broad European backlash.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
