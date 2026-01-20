US President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted an AI-generated image of himself holding an American flag next to a sign that read "Greenland - US territory est. 2026," flanked by his Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a separate post, Trump, who is due in Davos on Wednesday also said that he had agreed to a meeting of "various parties" at the gathering of global elites about his bid to seize Greenland.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump posted on his platform.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!"

Trump also wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had a "very good telephone call" on Greenland with NATO chief Mark Rutte.