WORLD
2 min read
Lithuania weighs emergency measures, plans to call up 5,000 conscripts over 'Belarus balloons'
Lithuania says it is reviewing emergency measures to strengthen civil protection, enhance prevention efforts, and impose tougher penalties.
Lithuania weighs emergency measures, plans to call up 5,000 conscripts over 'Belarus balloons'
Lithuania to call up 5,000 for military service. / AP
December 5, 2025

Around 5,000 young men are planned to be called up for compulsory military service next year in Lithuania, the country’s armed forces announced, as the government considers declaring a state-level emergency after it alleged that helium balloons from Belarus repeatedly entered its airspace.

Most conscripts, 3,870, are expected to serve nine months of mandatory initial military service, the military said, adding that next year, conscripts will also be able to complete compulsory service in the Special Operations Forces.

The call-up will be conducted throughout 2026, from January 2 to December 31.

The military call-up came as Lithuanian authorities prepare to declare a state-level emergency due to the threat posed by cigarette-smuggling balloons entering the country from Belarus, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported on Friday.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene's office said the government is reviewing emergency measures to strengthen civil protection, enhance prevention efforts, and impose tougher penalties on offenders.

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic also said on Wednesday that declaring an emergency was among the options being examined.

RECOMMENDED

This year, 599 smuggler balloons and 197 drones have entered Lithuanian airspace, disrupting 320 flights and affecting nearly 47,000 passengers, according to the interior ministry.

The incidents have caused almost 60 hours of airport closures, including disruptions at Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

Under Lithuania's crisis management law, a state-level emergency can be declared when incidents affect multiple municipalities or require resources beyond a local level.

The government may apply such measures nationwide or regionally.

RelatedTRT World - Lithuania plans to close the Belarus border indefinitely, and shoot down balloons violating airspace
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions