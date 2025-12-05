Around 5,000 young men are planned to be called up for compulsory military service next year in Lithuania, the country’s armed forces announced, as the government considers declaring a state-level emergency after it alleged that helium balloons from Belarus repeatedly entered its airspace.

Most conscripts, 3,870, are expected to serve nine months of mandatory initial military service, the military said, adding that next year, conscripts will also be able to complete compulsory service in the Special Operations Forces.

The call-up will be conducted throughout 2026, from January 2 to December 31.

The military call-up came as Lithuanian authorities prepare to declare a state-level emergency due to the threat posed by cigarette-smuggling balloons entering the country from Belarus, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported on Friday.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene's office said the government is reviewing emergency measures to strengthen civil protection, enhance prevention efforts, and impose tougher penalties on offenders.

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic also said on Wednesday that declaring an emergency was among the options being examined.