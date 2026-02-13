Europe must turn its focus to long-term strategic thinking, including creating deep-strike capabilities and assessing how France's nuclear deterrent can fit into the bloc's future security architecture, France's president has said.



Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron dismissed accusations that Europe was decaying and defended its push to tackle disinformation and the excesses of social media that were harming Western countries.



"This is the right time for audacity. This is the right time for a strong Europe," Macron said. "Europe has to learn to become a geopolitical power. It was not part of our DNA."

In an apparent swipe at the US trade and foreign policy towards Europe, Macron said that Europeans must show the world “our unwavering commitment to defend our own interests.”

“It starts, of course, with continuing to extend our support to Ukraine, but it could nicely follow with fanning off unjustified tariffs and politely declining unjustified claims on European territory. This is what we did and this is what we will [continue to] do,” he added.

“Reshuffle and reorganise”