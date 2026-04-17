Washington, DC — In a stunning political upset that has sent shockwaves through pro-Israel lobbying circles, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)’s campaign to punish moderate Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s 11th District has backfired.

Instead of securing the seat, that spending helped propel progressive candidate Analilia Mejia to victory in both the primary and the general election.

Mejia, who has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, had strong backing from Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker.

She now occupies the seat AIPAC fought to hold. By targeting a moderate ally, the group has handed the district to one of its sharpest critics.

The House of Representatives now tilts on a knife-edge, 217 Republicans to 214 Democrats, with one independent and three seats still empty.

What unfolded in New Jersey’s 11th District was meant to be straightforward.

Malinowski, a former congressman with a pro-Israel record, was the clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary to replace outgoing Representative Mikie Sherrill.

But he crossed a line AIPAC does not tolerate. He said openly he would not support unconditional aid to Israel.

He argued that US assistance to Israel should come with conditions tied to human rights and accountability. That position is no longer unusual among Democrats.

For AIPAC, it was enough.

Its super PAC, the United Democracy Project, spent more than $2.3 million on attack ads in the final stretch, targetting Malinowski, focusing on an old vote tied to immigration enforcement.

It was a familiar tactic. Heavy spending, indirect messaging, and a final push designed to reshape the race.

It worked, but not in the way intended.

Malinowski narrowly lost the primary.