TÜRKİYE
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Turkish Navy conducts search, rescue training flights in Senegal
The Turkish defence ministry says its naval forces personnel are carrying out duties to train and support the Senegalese Armed Forces.
Turkish Navy conducts search, rescue training flights in Senegal
Turkish Navy conducts search, rescue training flights in Senegal / AA
March 17, 2026

The Turkish Defence Ministry has announced that personnel from the Naval Forces are conducting flights to provide search-and-rescue training in Senegal.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday, the ministry said: “Personnel of Naval Forces are carrying out duties in the search and rescue area under Senegal’s responsibility to provide search and rescue training and support to the Senegalese Armed Forces.”

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“As part of this framework, training flights are conducted over Senegalese airspace and maritime jurisdiction areas. To strengthen cooperation and trust, ‘Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Maritime Surveillance Support’ flights were carried out on 12 March 2026 with the participation of Senegalese aircrew,” the ministry added.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish Navy wraps up major amphibious assault drill in Eastern Mediterranean
SOURCE:AA
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