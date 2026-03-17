The Turkish Defence Ministry has announced that personnel from the Naval Forces are conducting flights to provide search-and-rescue training in Senegal.
In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday, the ministry said: “Personnel of Naval Forces are carrying out duties in the search and rescue area under Senegal’s responsibility to provide search and rescue training and support to the Senegalese Armed Forces.”
“As part of this framework, training flights are conducted over Senegalese airspace and maritime jurisdiction areas. To strengthen cooperation and trust, ‘Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Maritime Surveillance Support’ flights were carried out on 12 March 2026 with the participation of Senegalese aircrew,” the ministry added.