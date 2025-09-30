Pakistan's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, has said that US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Israeli war on Gaza is “not our document”.

“This is not our document, which we sent to them. There are some key areas that we want covered… If they are not covered, they will be covered,” he said, adding that the immediate objectives of the plan were to ensure a ceasefire, “stop the blood, let the humanitarian aid flow and end forced displacement”, Dar said while addressing a news conference in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday.

Consider Trump’s announcement of the 20-point plan as “an announcement from their side”, he added.

“We have issued a joint statement on behalf of eight countries. We own this. If there is any difference anywhere, we would go by, we are committed to this,” he said, referring to a joint statement issued by eight Muslim countries supporting Trump's plan.

Leaders of Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Indonesia held a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, where the US president discussed his plan for ending the Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

Later, speaking to local broadcaster Geo News, Dar reaffirmed that the draft of Trump’s plan released by the White House “does not include all of our proposals”.