At least 50 people were killed and several women and children abducted in an attack on a village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State.

The assault, carried out by terrorists locally referred to as bandits, began Thursday night and continued into Friday morning, with attackers on motorcycles setting fire to buildings and shooting residents of the village of Tungan Dutse, who tried to flee Hamisu Faru, a state lawmaker, confirmed the incident to Anadolu on Saturday.

“No one slept since Thursday and this morning. Some people lost three family members,” Faru told Anadolu.

The victims' bodies have been prepared for a mass burial, with corpses robed in white on Saturday. The number of abductees remains unclear, as local officials continue to account for the missing.

Violence displaces thousands