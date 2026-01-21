WAR ON GAZA
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
Thousands, including children, remain trapped as Gaza’s health system buckles under continued Israeli attacks, fuel and medicine shortages, and damaged hospitals.
Gaza father waited for reopening of medical corridor to save his injured son in Khan Younis, Oct. 10 2025. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

More than 18,500 people in Gaza, including at least 4,000 children, still require evacuation for medical treatment unavailable in the territory, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency supported the evacuation of 21 patients from Gaza to Jordan on January 19, accompanied by 36 relatives, and thanked Jordan for its continued cooperation.

Despite limited evacuations, Tedros said thousands of patients remain trapped in Gaza as the enclave’s health system continues to struggle under Israel’s ongoing military attacks, severe shortages of medicine and fuel, and extensive damage to hospitals.

He also welcomed the recent approval for one patient from Gaza to travel to the occupied West Bank following a ruling by the Jerusalem District Court, calling it the first such case since October 2023.

“This is a step in the right direction and must pave the way for the reopening of the medical evacuation route to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which remains the most time- and cost-effective route, with hospitals ready to receive patients,” Tedros said in a post on X.

According to Israeli military data, Israel continues to control Gaza’s southern and eastern buffer zones, as well as large areas in the north, maintaining control over more than half of the territory.

Since a ceasefire took effect, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food, shelter materials and medical supplies into Gaza. About 2.4 million Palestinians are living in increasingly dire conditions.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, most of them women and children. The United Nations estimates that about 90 percent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, with reconstruction costs expected to reach around $70 billion.

