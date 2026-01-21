More than 18,500 people in Gaza, including at least 4,000 children, still require evacuation for medical treatment unavailable in the territory, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency supported the evacuation of 21 patients from Gaza to Jordan on January 19, accompanied by 36 relatives, and thanked Jordan for its continued cooperation.

Despite limited evacuations, Tedros said thousands of patients remain trapped in Gaza as the enclave’s health system continues to struggle under Israel’s ongoing military attacks, severe shortages of medicine and fuel, and extensive damage to hospitals.

He also welcomed the recent approval for one patient from Gaza to travel to the occupied West Bank following a ruling by the Jerusalem District Court, calling it the first such case since October 2023.