French President Emmanuel Macron has broken decades of nuclear convention, pledging to increase the country’s warhead arsenal, clearly defining France’s role in European security.

The announcement marks the most significant shifts in French nuclear doctrine since the Cold War ended.

"An increase of our arsenal is indispensable," the French president said at the highly secure Ile Longue naval base that houses France’s nuclear submarines.

Macron said that France could deploy nuclear-armed aircraft to allied countries for the first time as he invited eight European countries to take part in exercises with French deterrent forces.

Announcing a new doctrine of "forward deterrence", Macron noted that the plans involving partners including Germany, Britain and Poland would "complicate the calculations of our adversaries".

"We must strengthen our nuclear deterrent in the face of multiple threats, and we must consider our deterrence strategy deep within the European continent," he added in the speech.

Macron spoke as Russia's war against Ukraine grinds into its fifth year, with European nations worried about Washington's commitment to their security at the same time as the attacks launched by the US and Israel on Iran threaten to destabilise the Middle East.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark could also all take part.

Here is how the partner nations have reacted so far:

Denmark

Ruling out French atomic bombs on Danish soil, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was "unfortunately" necessary for Europe to discuss deterrence because of a threat from Moscow.

"It is about being at the table and so having better access to information and to strategic decisions," she said at a press conference.

"This cooperation must respect current Danish nuclear policy," she added.