China announced on Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15 percent on imports of key US farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef.

The tariffs announced by the Commerce Ministry are due to take effect from March 10. They follow US President Donald Trump’s order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20 percent across the board.

Those took effect on Tuesday.

Imports of US grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15 percent tariff, it said. The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafoods, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10 percent.

Also Tuesday, China added 15 US companies to its unreliable entities list, which could potentially bar them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

“China has decided to include 15 US entities that endanger China’s national security and interests in the export control list, prohibiting the export of dual-use items to them,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

China announced in January that it will launch an investigation into US government subsidies to its semiconductor sector over alleged harm caused to Chinese mature node chipmakers.