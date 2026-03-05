A US-Israeli air strike on February 28 killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at his residence.

The assassination of Iran’s head of state symbolised Israel’s reckless policy of targeting the highest levels of enemy leadership.

The US-Israeli assassination attempt on Khamenei has sparked chaos across the region and provoked Iran to retaliate, threatening everyone from world leaders to ordinary civilians.

The deliberate killing of sitting heads of state was once highly unusual . However, it seems to have become Israel’s go-to strategy in the last couple of years.

For decades following World War II, nations largely avoided assassinating foreign leaders, even in times of conflict.

The unwritten rule helped prevent limited military conflicts from spiralling into all-out war.

Selim Han Yeniacun, who teaches political history at Istanbul’s Marmara University, tells TRT World that a “strong informal norm” has existed against directly targeting sitting heads of state.

“Attacks on political leadership risk transforming military conflicts into existential struggles… which is why most states have historically avoided such actions even during wartime,” he says.

But Israel has shattered that consensus.

Tel Aviv practised a policy of so-called restraint when it came to targeting top political figures for years.

But it began crossing that line in 2024 with a series of high-profile killings.

First came the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, 2024. Israel killed Haniyeh, who was attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president, using a bomb smuggled into his guesthouse months earlier.

Tel Aviv later confirmed its role in the assassination of Haniyeh.

The second such high-profile strike came only two months later. On September 27, 2024, Israeli air strikes at Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut killed the group’s long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah along with other key commanders.

The two assassinations signalled a fundamental change in Tel Aviv: going after the very heads of its adversaries was now a fair game in the Israeli playbook.

The killing of Khamenei last month buried the consensus that heads of state were off limits in military confrontation.

Rahim Farzam, a foreign policy analyst at the Ankara-based Centre for Iranian Studies, tells TRT World that Israel’s policy shift shows it wants to expand the scope of conflict and restore deterrence.

He traces the shift back to resistance group Hamas’s cross-border blitz into Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Hamas operation created a political and societal consensus in Israel, allowing it to deploy “more direct and risk-tolerant tools” against not only Gaza but also Iran and Iran-linked networks, he says.

In Israel’s view, Farzam says, Iran’s regional proxies are too reliant on strong leadership from Tehran.

This makes decapitation strikes — like the one on Hezbollah’s Nasrallah — seem like a quick and reckless way to disrupt coordination.

Yeniacun agrees with this view. He refers to Israel’s advanced technology, from cyber tools to precision strikes, as factors that make such high-profile killings “more feasible and operationally attractive”.

At the same time, experts warn that Israel’s shift from so-called restraint is not just about tactics.

It is a dangerous escalation caused by domestic pressures in Israel, where leaders face demands for tough responses after the security failure of October 7, 2023.