International reactions are continuing to emerge following the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, with more countries voicing cautious support for the two-week truce, urging restraint and emphasising the need to build momentum towards a lasting diplomatic settlement.

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before President Donald Trump's Wednesday deadline to obliterate the country, triggering global relief alongside apprehension.

Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world's oil, gas and fertiliser passes, easing concerns for the battered global economy.

While the announcement was broadly welcomed internationally, much work remained to prevent a return to fighting, with UN chief Antonio Guterres calling for all parties to "pave the way towards a lasting and comprehensive peace".

Related TRT World - What we know about the US-Iran ceasefire deal so far

Türkiye

Ankara welcomed the development with the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasising in a statement that “the temporary ceasefire must be fully implemented on the ground and hopes that all parties will adhere to the agreement reached.”

The statement said that a path to lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual trust, adding: “We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad.”

Türkiye also congratulated Pakistan for its role in the process and wished the continuation of all initiatives contributing to peace.

Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed what he described as a "sagacious gesture" and expressed gratitude to the leadership of both countries.

He invited delegations from both sides to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.

"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad... to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he said.

Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said on Wednesday that the US-Iran ceasefire showed that common sense has prevailed, but that "there'll be no cheap oil".

China

China on Wednesday welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, saying that Beijing also made "efforts" to halt the fighting.

Beijing welcomed efforts made by the Pakistani side, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a routine news conference in Beijing, in response to a question by Anadolu.

China "advocates for a ceasefire and resolving the conflict through political means to achieve long-term stability in the Gulf and Middle East region," Mao said. Beijing "made its own effort in this regard," she added.

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed what he described as a “positive development,” referencing a proposed 10-point plan by Iran that has been received favourably by Washington.

"This proposal augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability, not only to the region but also the rest of the world," he wrote on US social media company X.

Anwar emphasised that any lasting resolution should extend beyond Iran to include stability in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, while also calling for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He praised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for “tireless and courageous diplomacy,” highlighting Islamabad’s role in engaging all sides.

Japan

Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described the ceasefire as a “positive move,” stressing that meaningful de-escalation remains a top priority, according to Kyodo News.

Tokyo expressed hope that the temporary truce would lead to a final and lasting agreement.

Australia

Australia also welcomed the agreement by the US, Israel, and Iran, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying on Wednesday that it offers a chance to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.

"We have been clear the longer the war goes on, the more significant the impact on the global economy will be, and the greater the human cost," Albanese said in a statement.

Canberra added that it has been working closely with international partners to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the vital shipping route and ensuring essential supplies reach vulnerable populations.

New Zealand

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire deal while emphasising that significant work remains to secure a durable resolution.

"While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire," Peters wrote on X.

Oman