The US has circulated a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) calling for the creation of an international security force in Israel-besieged Gaza with a mandate lasting at least two years, the Axios news site reported.

According to a copy obtained by Axios, the draft resolution, which was designated "sensitive but unclassified," would give the US and other participating countries a broad mandate to govern Gaza.

A US official told Axios that the draft resolution will be the basis for negotiations over the coming days between Council members, with the goal of voting to establish it in the coming weeks and deploying the first troops to Gaza by January.

The official added that the International Security Force (ISF) will be an "enforcement force and not a peacekeeping force" which would involve troops from several participating countries and be established in consultation with the Gaza "Board of Peace."

According to the draft resolution, the ISF would be tasked with securing Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians and humanitarian corridors and training a new Palestinian police force, with which it is to partner in its mission.

The draft also calls for the Board of Peace to remain in place at least through the end of 2027, according to Axios.

The ISF would also "stabilise the security environment in Gaza by ensuring the process of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups," the draft said.

It said the ISF will take on "additional tasks as may be necessary" in support of the Gaza agreement.