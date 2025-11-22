President Donald Trump has said that a US-drafted 28-point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war would not be his "final offer" as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kiev and among its allies.

"We'd like to get the peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened," Trump told reporters while departing the White House on Saturday.

"We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," he said, adding that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned down the plan, he could "continue to fight his little heart out."

The draft appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO.

Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, until Thursday to respond.