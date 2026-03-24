The Pentagon beefed up restrictions on journalists covering the US military on Monday, days after a court ruled that its earlier overhaul to press access was unconstitutional.

The clampdown is the latest in a string of measures by President Donald Trump and top officials against journalists and news outlets often derided as "fake news" when their reporting displeases the administration.

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the changes by the Department of War (formerly Department of Defense) to press access last year, which saw accreditations from a host of prominent media outlets withdrawn, violated the constitution.

But the Pentagon responded with even tighter restrictions, announcing on Monday that it would close a press area called the Correspondents' Corridor and that "all journalist access to the Pentagon will require escort by authorised Department personnel."

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Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell cited security risks for the change, and said the department would appeal Friday's court ruling.

"Effective immediately, the Correspondents' Corridor is closed," Parnell posted on X.