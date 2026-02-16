Sinn Fein will not attend St Patrick’s Day events at the White House for a second consecutive year, with the party’s leadership citing Israel's Gaza genocide and the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians.

The party president, Mary Lou McDonald, confirmed the decision on social media on Monday, saying the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank had not improved since last year’s boycott.

“The situation on the ground in Gaza and the occupied West Bank remains dire. Israeli attacks on Gaza have not ended. The genocide continues,” she said.

“It is important that Sinn Fein uses its voice to demand that international law is upheld and peace and justice prevail.”

McDonald stressed that the party’s decision should not be interpreted as a rupture in those broader ties.

“Ties between the people of Ireland and the United States are very important,” she added.

“As a party, we have deep and enduring bonds that go back decades. These relationships were critical in the peace process and in the campaign for Irish reunification. Those relationships will continue,” she said.