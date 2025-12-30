US
1 min read
Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, dies after rare leukemia diagnosis
Family confirms death of environmental journalist months after leukemia diagnosis.
Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, dies after rare leukemia diagnosis
JFK family announces death of climate and environmental writer / AP
December 30, 2025

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former US president John F. Kennedy, has died after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

She was 35.

Her death was announced on Tuesday by her family in a post shared by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family said.

Schlossberg was a climate crisis and environmental journalist.

RECOMMENDED

She was the second child of Caroline Kennedy, a former US diplomat, and designer and artist Edwin Schlossberg.

In an essay published in November in The New Yorker, Schlossberg revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

In the same essay, she criticised her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his vaccine scepticism and for cuts to funding for cancer research.

RelatedTRT World - Kennedy calls US 'sickest country in the world' in fiery senate hearing
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown