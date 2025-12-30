Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former US president John F. Kennedy, has died after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.
She was 35.
Her death was announced on Tuesday by her family in a post shared by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family said.
Schlossberg was a climate crisis and environmental journalist.
She was the second child of Caroline Kennedy, a former US diplomat, and designer and artist Edwin Schlossberg.
In an essay published in November in The New Yorker, Schlossberg revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.
In the same essay, she criticised her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his vaccine scepticism and for cuts to funding for cancer research.