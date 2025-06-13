In what appears to be a significant escalation in the ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel, reports indicate that Tehran may have launched retaliatory attacks following Israel’s early morning air strikes, which reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian military officials.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin on Friday, Iran initiated drone and missile strikes after Israel’s massive pre-dawn assault on Iranian territory, involving an estimated 200 planes.

The Israeli offensive reportedly resulted in the assassination of key Iranian military figures, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami, and senior military strategist Gholam Ali Rashid.

The attacks also reportedly killed at least six top nuclear scientists.

Israel’s public broadcaster reports that the country has started intercepting drones over Syria, while Channel 12 says its air force is intercepting UAVs over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s state news agency reports that the country intercepted a number of missiles and drones that entered its airspace this morning.

Israel has also evacuated passenger planes from Ben Gurion Airport following drone strikes from Iran, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia said they were moving their planes out of the country, hours after Israel launched widespread strikes against Iran and braced for retaliation.

The planes were flown without passengers, according to a spokesperson for Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, which on Friday closed until further notice.