WORLD
1 min read
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fall: aide
Centenarian Mahathir Mohamad has previously undergone bypass surgeries for heart problems.
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fall: aide
Mahathir Mohamad transformed the country into a modern industrial economy. / AFP
January 6, 2026

Malaysia's 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a fall at his residence, his aide told AFP.

Mahathir has suffered health problems in recent years and was previously hospitalised for fatigue after a picnic celebration for his centenary in July.

His aide said on Tuesday that Mahathir was taken to the National Heart Institute for "observation" after falling at home.

"He's conscious. I don't know whether he'll be admitted or not for now. That's still too early to say," Sufi Yusoff told AFP.

"He fell transiting from one part of the balcony to the living room," Sufi said, declining to elaborate on Mahathir's condition.

RelatedTRT World - 'Civilisation has failed': Malaysian statesman condemns support for Israel
RECOMMENDED

The former premier has previously undergone bypass surgeries for heart problems.

Mahathir Mohamad, widely respected for his vision and leadership, guided Malaysia through decades of rapid modernisation while remaining a popular and influential figure.

He was prime minister from 1981 until 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.

He reached the age of 94 during his second stint, and was the world's oldest elected leader at the time.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening