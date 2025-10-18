WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US envoy felt 'betrayed' by Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar
Witkoff said losing Qatari trust derailed talks, driving Hamas underground and making negotiations far harder despite Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye’s key roles.
US envoy felt 'betrayed' by Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar
White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend Trump’s summit in Egypt on ending the Gaza war after a ceasefire deal. / AP
October 18, 2025

US envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's chief negotiator on the Middle East, has said that he felt "betrayed" when Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas negotiators in Qatar last month.

In a CBS interview alongside Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law who worked with Witkoff on the brokering of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the presidential envoy said he learned of the September 9 attack in Doha the morning after it happened.

Qatar is a key US ally and acted as mediator in the push to end the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

"I think both Jared and I felt, I just feel we felt a little bit betrayed," Witkoff told the CBS news program "60 Minutes" in excerpts released Friday. The full interview is scheduled to air on Sunday.

At the time, the strike halted the indirect negotiating process to end the devastating war in besieged Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar

"It had a metastasizing effect because the Qataris were critical to the negotiation, as were the Egyptians and the Turks," Witkoff said.

RECOMMENDED

"We had lost the confidence of the Qataris. And so Hamas went underground, and it was very, very difficult to get to them."

Trump wrote on social media at the time that the decision to conduct the Doha air raid came from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel and Hamas ultimately accepted a 20-point peace plan presented by Trump that called for prisoner swap and a ceasefire after two years of deadly attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Under pressure from Trump during a White House visit this month, Netanyahu called Qatar's prime minister to apologise for the Doha strike.

RelatedTRT World - US envoy thanks Erdogan for helping secure Gaza ceasefire

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government