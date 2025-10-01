TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Amid deepening bilateral ties, Fidan is expected to focus on strengthening the strategic partnership, efforts for a Gaza ceasefire, and the importance of supporting Syria’s stability during his talks in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE is Türkiye’s largest trading partner in the Gulf region. / AA
October 1, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday (October 2) as part of an official trip, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Fidan last travelled to the UAE on May 5, during which he was received by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held talks with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his upcoming visit, Fidan is expected to emphasise Türkiye’s desire to further enhance its multifaceted cooperation with the UAE.

He will also hold consultations on regional developments, including efforts to secure a ceasefire and peace in Gaza following the plan announced by US President Donald Trump on September 29.

In addition, he is expected to stress the importance of supporting the Syrian government in order to achieve stability and reconstruction in the war-torn country.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE have seen a notable upgrade in recent years.

During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in July 2023, the two countries agreed to establish the High-Level Strategic Council (HLSC), elevating ties to the level of strategic partnership.

The inaugural meeting of the HLSC was convened in Ankara on July 16, 2025, co-chaired by Erdogan and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed.

The UAE is Türkiye’s largest trading partner in the Gulf region. Bilateral trade volume reached approximately $16 billion in 2024, underscoring the deepening economic interdependence between the two countries.

