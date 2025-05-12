At least 13 people were killed by lightning strikes in parts of Bangladesh amid a growing number of casualties due to the recurrent natural calamity, according to Anadolu and local Channel 24 TV.

Lightning strikes killed nine people, including a child and several farmers, in eastern Brahmanbaria and central Kishoreganj districts on Sunday.

In addition, one person each died in Chapaiwabganj, Naogaon, Sherpur and Habiganj districts, Channel 24 reported.

At least four people were injured in the strikes.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast thunderstorms for many parts of the country Sunday evening amid scorching heat waves sweeping across the nation, including in the capital, Dhaka.

Awareness to save lives