EUROPE
2 min read
Bosnia's Serb-majority entity votes in snap presidential election as Dodik era ends
Voting in snap election begins at 2,211 polling stations in Republika Srpska and abroad to determine Milorad Dodik's successor.
Bosnia's Serb-majority entity votes in snap presidential election as Dodik era ends
The election commission announced that six candidates are vying for the Republika Srpska president. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

Voting has begun in the snap election held in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, to elect a new president.

Voting began on Sunday at 0600 GMT at 2,211 polling stations in Republika Srpska and abroad, and will conclude at 1800 GMT.

Bosnia's election commission reported that there are over 1 million registered voters in Republika Srpska.

The first unofficial results are expected before midnight.

The election commission announced that six candidates are vying for the Republika Srpska president following the removal of Milorad Dodik from his post.

Experts predict the strongest candidate is Sinisa Karan, the science, technology and higher education minister, who is backed by the Union of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), which Dodik leads.

Dragan Djokanovic of the New Policy Union, Branko Blanusa of the Serbian Democratic Party, Nikola Lazarevic of the Ecological Party of the Republika Srpska, and independent candidates Igor Gasevic and Slavko Dragicevic will also be vying for the post.

RelatedTRT World - Is Milorad Dodik pushing Bosnia towards another conflict?
RECOMMENDED

Dodik's separatist rhetoric, process leading to snap elections

Dodik, frequently in the news for his separatist rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina, had stated that he does not recognise the Office of the High Representative (OHR), established by the Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the 1992-1995 war in the country, and High Representative Christian Schmidt.

Under Dodik's leadership, the Republika Srpska National Assembly (NSRS) decided in June 2023 not to publish High Representative Schmidt's decisions in the entity's Official Gazette.

Schmidt, who had the authority to enact legislation, when necessary, rejected Dodik's separatist steps and annulled the decisions made by the NSRS.

After Dodik continued his separatist stance, claiming that Republika Srpska will "secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina", an indictment was filed against him for "not respecting the OHR decisions", and a prison sentence was sought.

In December 2023, Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and a six-year political ban, which the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina commuted to a fine.

Then, Bosnia's Central Election Commission unanimously removed Dodik from his position as the RS president.

RelatedTRT World - Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's prison sentence
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump