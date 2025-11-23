Voting has begun in the snap election held in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, to elect a new president.

Voting began on Sunday at 0600 GMT at 2,211 polling stations in Republika Srpska and abroad, and will conclude at 1800 GMT.

Bosnia's election commission reported that there are over 1 million registered voters in Republika Srpska.

The first unofficial results are expected before midnight.

The election commission announced that six candidates are vying for the Republika Srpska president following the removal of Milorad Dodik from his post.

Experts predict the strongest candidate is Sinisa Karan, the science, technology and higher education minister, who is backed by the Union of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), which Dodik leads.

Dragan Djokanovic of the New Policy Union, Branko Blanusa of the Serbian Democratic Party, Nikola Lazarevic of the Ecological Party of the Republika Srpska, and independent candidates Igor Gasevic and Slavko Dragicevic will also be vying for the post.