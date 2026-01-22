A former nurse already serving a life sentence for killing 10 patients in Germany may be responsible for more than 100 additional deaths, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Ulrich S., 44, was convicted in November 2025 by a court in the city of Aachen of 10 counts of murder and 27 counts of attempted murder for administering lethal injections to patients at a palliative care unit in Wurselen, near Aachen.

"The suspected cases in the ongoing proceedings currently stand at significantly over 100," Aachen senior prosecutor Katja Schlenkermann-Pitts said. She emphasised that these represent preliminary suspicions that could still be dismissed as investigations continue.