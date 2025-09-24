Iranian officials at the UN summit this week won't be able to shop in New York after the US government barred them from purchasing everything from bulk household goods to expensive watches.

The restrictions on the visiting Iranians were described by a State Department spokesperson as "maximum pressure."

"We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and dire shortages of water and electricity," Thomas Pigott said.

The move restricts Iranian diplomats and other officials from visiting popular stores, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The notice in the Federal Register also said Iranian officials would need to seek permission from the State Department to buy "luxury goods."

A range of items, including watches, electronics, and fountain pens, was listed, with restrictions kicking in if they were valued at more than $1,000.