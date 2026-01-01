Nineteen Israeli human rights groups have condemned a government decision to cancel the registration of 37 international humanitarian groups operating in Palestine’s Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday, the government began sending official notices to dozens of international organisations informing them that their licences would be cancelled starting from January 2026, and requiring them to end their activities by March of the same year.

“In parallel with, and as part of, Israel's assault on the people of Gaza, humanitarian access has been severely constrained since October 2023,” the rights groups, including Adalah and B'Tselem, said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Essential aid, including food, medicine, shelter, and hygiene items, continues to be delayed or denied,” they added.

The groups warned that prohibiting aid organisations from operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank “undermines principled humanitarian action, endangers staff and communities, and compromises effective aid delivery.”