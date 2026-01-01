WORLD
2 min read
Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups
19 rights groups warn that prohibiting aid organisations from operating in Palestinian territories undermines principled humanitarian action.
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, on October 12, 2025. / AP
January 1, 2026

Nineteen Israeli human rights groups have condemned a government decision to cancel the registration of 37 international humanitarian groups operating in Palestine’s Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday, the government began sending official notices to dozens of international organisations informing them that their licences would be cancelled starting from January 2026, and requiring them to end their activities by March of the same year.

“In parallel with, and as part of, Israel's assault on the people of Gaza, humanitarian access has been severely constrained since October 2023,” the rights groups, including Adalah and B'Tselem, said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Essential aid, including food, medicine, shelter, and hygiene items, continues to be delayed or denied,” they added.

The groups warned that prohibiting aid organisations from operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank “undermines principled humanitarian action, endangers staff and communities, and compromises effective aid delivery.”

They called on the Israeli government to “immediately halt deregistration proceedings, remove barriers to humanitarian and human rights action, and allow international organisations to operate safely and effectively.”

Israel has previously taken similar steps against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning the UN agency’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, events, claims the agency has denied.

The UN has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.

Israeli authorities later escalated measures against the agency, passing a law to cut water and electricity supplies to UNRWA facilities.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
