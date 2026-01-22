US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed Syria’s new leadership, saying President Ahmed al Sharaa is delivering rapid progress after the ouster of longtime regime leader Bashar al Assad, and confirmed Washington has lifted sanctions to help the country recover.
Speaking at the Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said he had spoken directly with al Sharaa and expressed strong confidence in his leadership.
“He’s making a lot of progress — tremendous progress,” Trump said, adding that the United States is “very happy” with developments in Damascus.
Major shift in US policy
Trump said his administration removed all sanctions to give Syria “a chance to breathe and ease,” signaling a major shift in US policy following Assad’s removal in December 2024 after 24 years in power.
“He is working very, very hard, and I think he’s going to put it all together,” Trump added, referring to al Sharaa.
Since Assad’s downfall, Syria’s new government has intensified security measures and sought international backing to stabilise the country and revive its economy.
Washington has already lifted several key sanctions, including measures tied to the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which imposed sweeping economic and travel restrictions on those supporting Assad’s military, intelligence, aviation, and energy sectors.