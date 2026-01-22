US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed Syria’s new leadership, saying President Ahmed al Sharaa is delivering rapid progress after the ouster of longtime regime leader Bashar al Assad, and confirmed Washington has lifted sanctions to help the country recover.

Speaking at the Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said he had spoken directly with al Sharaa and expressed strong confidence in his leadership.

“He’s making a lot of progress — tremendous progress,” Trump said, adding that the United States is “very happy” with developments in Damascus.

Major shift in US policy