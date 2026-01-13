US President Donald Trump, asked what he meant by a social media post saying "help is on its way" to protesters in Iran, told reporters that they would have to figure it out.



"You're going to have to figure that one out. I'm sorry," Trump said in response to a question on Tuesday.

Trump also told reporters that nobody has been able to give him an accurate number for how many protesters have been killed in recent demonstrations.

Earlier, Trump called on Iranian demonstrators to keep “protesting and take over institutions, saying, “help is on its way,” while warning that Tehran officials will pay a high price.

“Iranian patriots, keep protesting, take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He further stated that he had cancelled all his meetings with Iranian diplomats.

“I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way. MIGA!!!”