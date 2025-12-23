The Supreme Court has refused to allow the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops in the Chicago area to support its immigration crackdown.

The justices declined on Tuesday the Republican administration's emergency request to overturn a ruling by US District Judge April Perry that had blocked the deployment of troops.

An appeals court also had refused to step in. The Supreme Court took more than two months to act.

The high court order is not a final ruling, but it could affect other lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's attempts to deploy the military in other Democratic-led cities.

The outcome is a rare Supreme Court setback for Trump, who had won repeated victories in emergency appeals since he took office again in January.