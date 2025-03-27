WORLD
3 min read
Private data of Trump officials in 'Signalgate' scandal reportedly exposed in online leaks
German outlet Der Spiegel says it found password details for top Trump administration officials Mike Waltz, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, adding it is conceivable that foreign agents were privy to Signal chat group that discussed Yemen war plan.
00:00
Private data of Trump officials in 'Signalgate' scandal reportedly exposed in online leaks
/ Reuters
March 27, 2025

The personal data and passwords of senior US security officials have been exposed in online leaks, German magazine Der Spiegel has reported.

Among those affected are National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the magazine reported.

Using commercial search engines and hacked customer data published on the internet, Der Spiegel journalists reportedly found mobile phone numbers, email addresses, and some passwords linked to these officials.

"DER SPIEGEL reporters were able to find mobile phone numbers, email addresses and even some passwords belonging to the top officials," the magazine said.

Der Spiegel said most of these numbers and email addresses are still in use, with some linked to social media profiles or apps that track users’ locations.

The phone numbers of Waltz and Gabbard were reportedly linked to WhatsApp and Signal, exposing them to potential spyware installation.

Hegseth’s phone number and email address were "particularly easy" to obtain, says Der Spiegel, and it was reported that the same email was used just a few days ago on the heels of the controversial Signal group chat.

"The reporting has revealed an additional grave, previously unknown security breach at the highest levels in Washington," it said, adding "Hostile intelligence services could use this publicly available data to hack the communications of those affected by installing spyware on their devices. It is thus conceivable that foreign agents were privy to the Signal chat group in which Gabbard, Waltz and Hegseth discussed a military strike."

A US judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to preserve messages from a Signal chat group used by President Donald Trump's top national security officials to discuss plans for an attack on Yemen.

US District Judge James Boasberg said he will order the government to "preserve all Signal communication between March 11 and March 15," referring to the commercial messaging app.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Had he been drinking?' — Democrats demand Pete Hegseth's resignation over Yemen strike leak
RECOMMENDED

Signalgate scandal fallouts

The revelations follow a separate report by American magazine The Atlantic, in which Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg said he was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat where high-level officials discussed US airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

According to Goldberg, the group included Waltz, Gabbard, Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, senior presidential aide Stephen Miller and others.

On the morning of the March 15 attacks, Goldberg said the chat contained operational details — including intended targets and the types of weapons to be used — and later featured congratulatory messages and emojis as the strikes were carried out.

Congratulatory messages among the senior officials began to appear as the strikes unfolded, confirming his suspicions that the thread was genuine. He left the chat the following day.

Trump later said that Waltz would "probably" stop using Signal, to which the national security adviser responded: "I agree with you. Let’s get everybody in the room, whenever, whenever possible."

Officials deny that classified material was shared in the group chat. However, opposition lawmakers and some Republicans have voiced concern over the apparent breach in operational security.

Handling national defence information outside secure, authorised channels is a criminal offense under US law.

RelatedTRT Global - US defence secretary texted planned time of targeted killing in Yemen

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash