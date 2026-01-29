Activists said illegal Israeli settlers set fire overnight to Palestinian homes in the Bedouin community of Khallet al-Sidra in the occupied West Bank.

Several posts on social media platform X shared images and videos that showed homes burning in the village of Mukhamas, northeast of Jerusalem.

“It happened again,” one activist wrote, saying that settlers attacked the community and set houses ablaze.

Other activists said the incident marked “the third time in three months” that homes in or near Mukhamas had been burned, accusing Israeli authorities of allowing the attacks to occur without accountability.

“Another night of illegal Israeli settler violence in the West Bank,” adding that there had been “no prosecutions” related to similar incidents.

Some posts said that Israeli forces were present nearby during the incident and did not intervene.

Israeli forces raided homes

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided homes and detained Palestinians on Thursday in the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, as the military continued a tight siege now entering its third day.