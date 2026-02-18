A series of new Israeli policy moves in the occupied West Bank is raising alarms among analysts and rights groups, who say the measures amount to de facto annexation even as Washington maintains its stated opposition to any formal annexation.

The steps, which expand Israeli administrative and legal control over Palestinian land, are reshaping realities on the ground and testing the limits of what US President Donald Trump has described as a red line.

Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now publicly urged Trump to intervene, warning in a social media post that the Netanyahu government’s actions risk undermining any future peace initiative.

“President Trump, you said you would not allow annexation. Even as you speak, the Netanyahu government is advancing sweeping decisions that deepen Israeli control in the West Bank and amount to de facto annexation. If you are serious about your peace initiative, this is the moment to act. Do not let Netanyahu sabotage your peace plan.”

On Sunday, Israel approved a proposal to register Palestinian land in the West Bank as “state property,” marking the first time such a formal legal mechanism has been applied in territory under Israeli occupation. The measure is part of a broader package of decisions adopted by Israel’s Security Cabinet aimed at expanding settlement activity and consolidating Israeli control.

Recent steps include repealing restrictions on the sale of West Bank land to illegal Israeli settlers, unsealing land ownership records, and transferring building permit authority in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel’s civil administration.

Last week, Trump reiterated his stance in an interview with Axios, saying, “I am against annexation.”

‘Full annexation’

For settlement monitors, the shift in land registration policy represents a fundamental turning point.

Yonatan Mizrachi of Peace Now’s Settlement Watch Team described the move as “full annexation,” noting that Israeli authorities historically avoided formal land registration changes because of the territory’s disputed status.

He said the approach to land ownership had been cautious since 1967.

“We know that we are in occupied territory. You cannot change land registration so easily because of the political situation,” he told Anadolu.

Mizrachi explained that incomplete land registration records have long complicated ownership claims, and formal registration could now enable large-scale land loss.

“Palestinians might lose hundreds of thousands of acres ... so it’s extremely problematic,” he said.

Because much of the land is agricultural, he warned, the decision would also undermine Palestinian livelihoods.

Strategy of gradual displacement

Some analysts see the measures as part of a broader strategy to reshape demographics and territorial control incrementally rather than through a single dramatic annexation.

Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the RANE Network, said the policy changes could facilitate a slow displacement of Palestinians.

“The Israeli right-wing view is that they want to slowly push the Palestinians out. That’s what these land registry changes are about. It’s about making it easier for Israeli settlers to buy land in the West Bank … It rewards the settler movement,” he said.

Bohl argued that Israel is unlikely to formally annex the entire West Bank at once to avoid direct confrontation with Washington.

“The Israelis don’t want to do it all at once. They want to do it over years and decades. That’s kind of their timeframe here to do this.”