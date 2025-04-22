WORLD
1 min read
Russia launches mass drone attack on Ukraine's Odessa
The Ukrainian air force says 38 Russian drones were shot down and 16 did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures.
Aftermath of a mass drone attack by Russian forces, at a location given as Odessa. / Reuters
April 22, 2025

Russian forces launched a mass overnight drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, wounding three people and damaging many apartments, local officials said.

"The enemy targeted a residential area in a densely populated district of Odessa," Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early Tuesday, sharing pictures of a fire blazing and apartment buildings with windows smashed and facades damaged.

Governor Oleh Kiper said that three people were injured in the attack and were receiving medical help.

The Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday that Russia launched 54 drones in an attack overnight, of which 38 were shot down and 16 did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Kiper said the attack on Odessa damaged dwellings, civilian infrastructure, an educational institution and vehicles.

Videos shared by the emergency services showed crews putting out a large fire in one of the damaged buildings.

Odessa, with its three ports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the more than three-year-old war with Russia.

