WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza receives 15 more 'mutilated' Palestinian bodies from Israel
The latest transfer brings the total number of Palestinian remains returned to 300 since the ceasefire began on October 10, as families struggle to identify victims.
Gaza receives 15 more 'mutilated' Palestinian bodies from Israel
ICRC workers transfer bodies of 45 Palestinians handed over by Israel to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on November 3, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
November 8, 2025

Gaza’s health ministry has said that it had received the remains of 15 Palestinians released by Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian authorities said on Saturday that many of the bodies handed over by Israel showed signs of abuse, including beatings, bound hands, blindfolds, and facial disfigurement, and were returned without names.

A ministry statement said that the new transfer brought the number of Palestinian bodies returned by Israel to 300 since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Forensic teams have so far identified 89 bodies and are continuing examinations “in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols” before the remains are documented and released to families, the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

Families have been trying to identify the remains of their relatives by physical markings or clothing, as forensic facilities in Gaza remain out of service due to a years-long Israeli blockade and the destruction of laboratories.

Before the ceasefire, Israel held 735 Palestinian bodies in so-called “cemeteries of numbers”, according to the Palestinian National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs’ Bodies.

According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, Israel has been holding about 1,500 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza at the notorious Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, wounded over 170,600 others, and left about 9,500 missing, many believed to be trapped under destroyed homes or still unaccounted for in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Families in Gaza search for traces of loved ones among bodies returned by Israel
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’