November 12, 2025
Protesters brandishing batons forced their way into the venue hosting COP30, where they clashed with security guards at the entrance, leaving at least two injured.
The demonstrators clashed with security at the entrance to the venue on Tuesday, which was then barricaded with tables.
They dispersed from the scene shortly after the clash.
Negotiations at the summit continued as UN and Brazilian authorities investigated the incident.
UN security personnel followed "established protocols" and took protective action, the UN said.
The protesters had been in a group of hundreds who marched to the venue in the Amazon city of Belem on Tuesday, according to a Reuters news agency witness.
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies