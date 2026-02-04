EUROPE
Macron signals possible Putin talks, but says Kremlin not ready for peace
French president says technical contacts are underway to reopen channels with Moscow, even as Russia’s strikes and rhetoric undermine hopes for near-term negotiations.
French President Macron says some contact with the Kremlin will be needed to negotiate future security guarantees after the war. / AP
February 4, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that preparations are underway to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while cautioning that Moscow shows no real willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

“It is being prepared, and so discussions are taking place at a technical level,” Macron told reporters during a visit to northeastern France, according to Le Monde.

However, he struck a skeptical note about the prospects for a breakthrough.

“I think it would be useful, but I don’t think Russia is currently willing to conclude a peace agreement (with Ukraine) in the coming days or weeks,” he said.

Macron argued that some level of contact with the Kremlin would ultimately be necessary, particularly to negotiate future security guarantees once the fighting stops.

“In this context, it is important that Europeans restore their own channels of discussion,” he was quoted as saying.

Support for Ukraine will continue

At the same time, the French leader reiterated unwavering support for Kiev and condemned ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as “intolerable,” saying they do not reflect any “genuine willingness” to seek peace.

France has been one of Ukraine’s key European backers since Russia’s full-scale offensive, supplying weapons, training and financial aid, while also pushing within the European Union for a united front against Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
