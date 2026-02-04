French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that preparations are underway to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while cautioning that Moscow shows no real willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

“It is being prepared, and so discussions are taking place at a technical level,” Macron told reporters during a visit to northeastern France, according to Le Monde.

However, he struck a skeptical note about the prospects for a breakthrough.

“I think it would be useful, but I don’t think Russia is currently willing to conclude a peace agreement (with Ukraine) in the coming days or weeks,” he said.

Macron argued that some level of contact with the Kremlin would ultimately be necessary, particularly to negotiate future security guarantees once the fighting stops.