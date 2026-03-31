Türkiye has condemned a death penalty law approved by Israel's Knesset that would apply exclusively to Palestinians.

In a statement on its official website, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the legislation is "aimed at further entrenching the occupying power Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians."

It added the law "constitutes a continuation of policies of denial, annihilation, and political executions targeting the Palestinian people and is unlawful and null and void."

The ministry called on the international community, including the United Nations, to respond to what it described as Israel’s "racist and unlawful steps."