Türkiye has condemned a death penalty law approved by Israel's Knesset that would apply exclusively to Palestinians.
In a statement on its official website, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the legislation is "aimed at further entrenching the occupying power Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians."
It added the law "constitutes a continuation of policies of denial, annihilation, and political executions targeting the Palestinian people and is unlawful and null and void."
The ministry called on the international community, including the United Nations, to respond to what it described as Israel’s "racist and unlawful steps."
The bill was approved in second and third readings by 62 votes to 47, with one abstention, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in support of the law.
Following the vote, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the legislation, calling it "a historic day."