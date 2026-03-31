TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians as 'unlawful and null'
Ankara describes the legislation as a continuation of "political executions" and is calling for an urgent response from the United Nations.
Türkiye condemns Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians as 'unlawful and null'
Türkiye urges international action over Israel’s new law. [File] / AA
March 31, 2026

Türkiye has condemned a death penalty law approved by Israel's Knesset that would apply exclusively to Palestinians.

In a statement on its official website, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the legislation is "aimed at further entrenching the occupying power Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians."

It added the law "constitutes a continuation of policies of denial, annihilation, and political executions targeting the Palestinian people and is unlawful and null and void."

The ministry called on the international community, including the United Nations, to respond to what it described as Israel’s "racist and unlawful steps."

RECOMMENDED

The bill was approved in second and third readings by 62 votes to 47, with one abstention, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in support of the law.

Following the vote, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the legislation, calling it "a historic day."

RelatedTRT World - Israel's death penalty law for Palestinians faces court challenge, global backlash grows
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran