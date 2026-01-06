Israeli army forces staged three incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Tuesday, in a new violation of the Arab republic's sovereignty, local media reported.

A three-vehicle patrol crossed from the entrance of the town of Bir Ajam toward the villages of Bariqa and Kudna in the southern Quneitra countryside, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

Another Israeli force consisting of 12 military vehicles moved into the village of Saida al-Hanout through the Tal Abu Ghaithar crossing, before moving along the road to the village of Ruzaniyah and onward to Sayda al-Golan, the agency said.

SANA reported that Israeli soldiers set up a roadblock at the western junction of Sayda al-Golan. Another force briefly entered the village, searched a house before withdrawing.