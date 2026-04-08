The Trump administration is considering a plan to punish some members of the NATO alliance that President Donald Trump believes were unhelpful to the US during the Iran war, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The proposal would involve moving US troops out of NATO member countries deemed unhelpful to the Iran war effort and stationing them in countries that were more supportive of the US war.

The plan, which gained support among senior administration officials, falls short of a full withdrawal from the alliance, which would require congressional approval.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump plans to have a "frank and candid conversation" with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who arrived in Washington on Wednesday.

"It's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the last six weeks when it's the American people who have been funding their defence," she said.

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